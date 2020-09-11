‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ parts 1 & 2 to be shown at drive-in
The final two Harry Potter movies are scheduled to be screened 30 minutes after sunset, with gates opening 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Motor Vu Drive-In in Idaho Falls, 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway.
This is a fundraising event in which 15% of all concessions support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho. Concessions are available from 6:30 p.m. until the second movie starts.
Attendees may wear costumes.
Tickets are $8.50 for adults, $4.25 for kids ages 3-12, $4.25 for seniors 65 and older, and $6.50 for veterans and emergency medical services workers.
For tickets, go to motorvu.us/vip-tickets-now-available.
New movie about skiing and snowboarding culture to be shown in Driggs
Teton Gravity Research’s film “Make Believe” premiers 8 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Spud Drive-In, 2175 South, ID-33 in Driggs.
The movie follows athletic adventurers who make their dreams come true by exploring mountain life through skiing and snowboarding.
All proceeds from the screening go to local charity partners. These partners will host prize giveaways. Partners are as follows: Sierra Nevada, The North Face, Atomic, Volkl and more.
Audience members have a chance for grand tour prizes, such as trips to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort or prize packs from Sierra Nevada and Yeti.
Tickets are $40 per vehicle with two people, with an additional $5 fee for each added passenger.
To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/2RaxBsb.