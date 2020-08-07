Concert series to be held at IF ZooThere will be a Five O’Clock Some Bear concert at 5 p.m. today in the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park. The event will provide live music by a local band. Masks are required to gain admission.
Food and drink are available with the purchase of a ticket. Tickets are between $5-$10 and can be bought at bit.ly/33oMEpq.
Grab n’ Go Youth Jam scheduled for Friday and SaturdayThe annual Youth Jam will commence this year with modified COVID-19 restrictions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday by the Greenbelt Stage. This year, the Youth Jam is a grab n’ go event. There will be supplies for eight space-themed projects contained in packets. These packets are meant to be completed at home.
Those interested can come to pick up packets for their kids. Attendees’ kids don’t need to be present to get the packets.
Staff will be socially distanced and wearing masks.
For a map and more information about the crafts, visit bit.ly/3ibXALk.
Western group to play at River WalkThe Western comedy band The Not Brothers will perform a free show at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenbelt Stage, between D & E on Memorial Drive in Idaho Falls.