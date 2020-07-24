Sidewalk Art Festival scheduled for weekendThe free Eagle Rock Art Guild’s Sidewalk Art Festival is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday around the Riverwalk in Idaho Falls. Attendees can expect a variety of art, such as paintings and crafts. Food vendors will also be at the event.
Social distancing and sanitation measures will be in place during the festival.
Celtic band to play at RiverwalkIrish/Celtic themed band The Wild Potatoes will play a free show 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Idaho Falls Greenbelt Stage, between D & E on Memorial Drive.
The band prefers to play traditional instruments in an acoustic manner, according to their Facebook page.
Brews at the Ballpark to host local bandThe 40 Somethin’ band is going to play during the free Brews at the Ballpark 5 p.m. Wednesday at Melaleuca Field, 900 Jim Garchow Way in Idaho Falls. This band plays classic rock tunes from the ‘70s to the ‘80s.
Food and drinks will also be available at the event.