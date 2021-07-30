Bread tribute band to perform at Colonial
TOAST will perform 7 p.m. today at the Colonial Theater. They are a tribute band covering the works of the ‘70s soft rock band Bread, in addition to the solo music of its founders.
Tickets are $25, plus taxes and fees. To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/3zEZZXx.
For King & Country scheduled to play in Pocatello
Christian pop band For King & Country will perform 7 p.m., with doors opening 6 p.m., Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, 10588 Fairgrounds in Pocatello.
The band released the album “Burn the Ships,” which attained gold status. One song from the album, “God Only Knows,” achieved platinum status. The band itself has won four Grammy awards total.
To buy tickets, go to bit.ly/2VjuCTj.
Opskamatrists to play at Live United Concert Series
The band Opskamatrists will perform the Live United Concert Series 6 p.m. Thursday at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls.
Each weekly United Concert Series comes with a community engagement project. For Thursday, attendees are invited to bring school supplies for kids in the area.
The items needed are pencils, paper, pens, crayons, colored pencils, glue sticks, folders and composition folders.