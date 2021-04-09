I.F. Symphony to present ‘Heavenly Visions’ concert
The Idaho Falls Symphony is scheduled to hold a virtual concert, “Heavenly Visions,” 7:30 p.m. on April 24. The program includes Gustav Mahler’s Fourth Symphony, which explores a child’s image of heaven. Rounding out the emotional musical journey will be a chamber version of Claude Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faune.”
A chamber orchestra of 13 musicians and soprano Diana Livingston-Friedley will perform the concert.
To buy virtual tickets, go to sforce.co/3cYdglB.
Café Sabor set to host paint night
There will be a paint night 6 p.m. April 14 at Café Sabor, 2635 S. 25th E. in Idaho Falls. Attendees can paint a cherry blossom peacock painting.
Guests do not need to bring their own materials. Instructions and metallic paints will be available at the event.
The cost is $30 per painter. Those interested can purchase tickets bit.ly/39UnjGc.
Gloves and face masks are on hand for attendees to request.