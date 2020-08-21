Movies in the Park to show ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’
Movies in the Park will screen “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” for free at 7 p.m. tonight, with the movie starting at dusk, at the Russ Freeman Park bandshell. This film is the most recent installment in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy.
Attendees are asked to spread out and wear a mask.
Audience members may bring their own blankets, snacks, drinks and chairs. The event’s sponsors will give out snacks and items to the audience before the screening.
‘Lego Movie’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ to be shown at drive-in
“The Lego Movie” and “Wonder Woman” will be featured at 9 p.m., with gates opening at 7:30 p.m., today at the Motor Vu Drive-in, 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway, in Idaho Falls.
To purchase tickets, bit.ly/2FHWoRT.
Metallic drive-in concert set to be held in IF
The “Metallica: Encore Nights Drive-In Concert” is scheduled for 9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Motor-Vu Drive-in in Idaho Falls, 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway.
This show is a one-night screened concert in which Metallica features music from their four-decade career. There will also be a special appearance by Three Days Grace.
Tickets are $115 per car, with one ticket admitting “a carload of up to six people,” according to the Facebook event page.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/2E6qjTi.
To learn more information on the concert, go to bit.ly/3iUXB6v.