Sippin’ Safari Concert Series to be held at I.F. Zoo
The Sippin’ Safari concert is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today at the Idaho Falls Zoo, 2940 Carnival Way. Attendees can listen to live music by Regatta de Blanc.
This is an all-ages event, with both non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks. Those aged 21 and older that plan to drink must check-in at the ID table to get a wristband.
Tickets are $10 for the general public aged 3 and older, $5 for zoo members 3 and older. Kids 2 and younger get in free.
Tickets need to be bought online before the event. Find tickets by going to https://bit.ly/3qFRtEl.
Tracy Lawrence to perform in Pocatello
Country singer Tracy Lawrence is set to play 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, 10588 Fairgrounds in Pocatello. Doors open 4 p.m. for Idaho Central Credit Union members and 5 p.m. for the general public.
Lawrence is a highly successful musical artist, having sold over 13 million albums and being nominated for and receiving Country Music Association Awards. His most recent album is “Made in America.”
Tickets are $25 for the general public and $20 for Idaho Central Credit Union members.
To buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2SCvUrI.
Live United Concert Series begins in I.F.
The band County Line will start the Live United Concert Series 6 p.m. July 15 at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls.
Each weekly United Concert Series comes with a community engagement project. For July 15, attendees are invited to bring items for agency partners to make hygiene kits.
The items needed are shampoo, conditioner, combs, soap, deodorant, Kleenex, wet wipes, ChapStick and feminine products.