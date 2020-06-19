Two exhibitions currently being shown at WillardTwo new art exhibitions are currently open at the Willard Arts Center, which is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Carr and Hall galleries, and the exhibitions are available until Aug. 31.
The first exhibit is landscape pieces by Kelly Sheridan. She gains inspiration from her relationship to the natural world and the natural features of the American West, according to idahofallsarts.org.
The second exhibit, “Wonderful WAC 2020,” shows recent works by artists from the WAC Studios, which are nine artist studios on the Willard’s second floor.
River Concerts series to feature Jazz House Big Band
The Jazz House Big Band is set to perform 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenbelt Stage in Idaho Falls. Thisshow is part of Bank of Idaho’s free River Concert series.Jazz House Big Band is a group that specializes in recreating the big band style of music from the ‘20’s-’50s. They play classics from this era but sprinkle in contemporary jazz as well.
Planet Arts series to feature Egyptian-style craftsThe Planet Arts series will have a class noon Wednesday at the Willard Arts Center. These are art classes for children ages 5-9.
Each class will be centered on different world cultures. Wednesday’s class focuses on a craft inspired by ancient Egyptian cat mummies. Tickets are $3 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2XMhR2q. While not required, early registration is encouraged.