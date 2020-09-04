‘Wayne’s World’ to be shown at Freeman Park
There will be a free screening of “Wayne’s World” at 7 p.m. today at the Russ Freeman Park bandshell. The movie starts at dusk.
Prior to the movie, the event’s sponsors will give out snacks and items to the audience before the screening.
Audience members may bring their own blankets, snacks, drinks and chairs.
Attendees are asked to spread out and wear a mask.
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Instant Family” set for screening at Motor Vu
Eighties classic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” followed by “Instant Family,” is scheduled to be shown at 9 p.m., with gates opening at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at the Motor Vu Drive-in in Idaho Falls, 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway.
Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/2Gfh43M.
Cowboy Ball in Bonneville County to be held
To benefit the Bonneville County Fairgrounds and 4-H program, there will be a Cowboy Ball at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds, 1542 E. 73rd S. in Idaho Falls.
Many activities are available to attendees, such as line dancing instruction, live music by the Strait Line Country Band, a prime rib/chicken dinner, cowboy poetry, and an auction plus a raffle.
Tickets are $90 per couple. Tickets can be bought at the fairgrounds or by visiting bit.ly/3i5TPaJ.