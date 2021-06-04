Full Draw Film Tour to be screened Wednesday
The Full Draw Film Tour — Return to the Wild will be shown 7 p.m., with doors opening 6 p.m., Wednesday at the Colonial Theater. Attendees will witness a filmed bowhunting adventure through North America.
Adult tickets are $17 in advance, $20 at the door, $8 in advance for children aged 4-17 and $10 at the door.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2S6lgJy.
‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ to be performed
Shakespeare’s fantastical comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be put on by the Ammon Arts Community Theatre 7 p.m. on June 11, 12, 14 and 15 at Thunder Ride High School, 4941 1st St. in Idaho Falls. There will also be a livestream of the show.
For in-person and virtual tickets, go to bit.ly/3ppu8X2.
Blackfoot Maker’s Market to be held June 12
The Blackfoot Maker’s Market is set for 8 a.m. June 12 at 1800 E. Airport Road in Blackfoot. Local artisans and growers will sell items such as artisan cheese, crafts, jewelry, metal art and fine art.
There will also be face painting for kids.