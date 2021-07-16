Tickets now on sale for Wynonna Judd and The Big Noise concert
Wynonna Judd and her band The Big Noise will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Colonial Theater. Tickets for the popular singer are now on sale.
Judd has had a long, successful career. She’s sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has won over 60 awards. Her first album with The Big Noise was released “in February 2016 via Curb Records to critical acclaim,” according to the event page.
Tickets are $45, $59 and $69, plus fees.
To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/3kkqMnF.
East Idaho Renaissance Faire to be held this weekend
The East Idaho Renaissance Faire is scheduled for at 11 a.m. today and Saturday at Krupp Scout Hollow, 688 N. 4200 E. in Rigby. It will also be held July 25 and 26.
The faire includes many events, such as the knight’s tournament, shows and performances, and the marketplace — where visitors can buy items from vendors’ booths.
There will be a king’s feast with the “king” and nobles. Attendance is limited to advanced reservations only.
All general admission tickets can only be purchased at the gate. Only king’s feast tickets can be bought in advance online.
Tickets are $12 for those aged 12 and older, $8 for kids aged 4-12 and ages 3 and younger get in free. The king’s feast is $35 per person.
For more information, visit idahorenaissancefaire.com/fair-info.
Pittsburgh band The Commonheart set to play in Victor
Rising band The Commonheart is scheduled to perform a free show 6 p.m. Thursday at Victor City Park, 80 N Main St. in Victor.
The Commonheart’s musical style is reminiscent of blues, soul and rock. Their latest album is titled “Pressure.”