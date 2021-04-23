Concert film of The Lumineers to be screened in Jackson, Wyo.
"The Lumineers: Live from the Artists Den,” a film focusing on folk-rock band The Lumineers performing in Brooklyn, New York, will be screened 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Center for the Arts, 265 S. Cache St. in Jackson, Wyo.
The show taping includes three unreleased tracks and a previously unseen interview. Accompanying the taped concert will be The Lumineers' short film “III.” This short film was accepted into the Toronto International Film Festival, according to the event page.
Tickets for the screening are $20, plus a $3 processing fee.
To find tickets, go to bit.ly/3ekYFQC.
Paint Night to be held in I.F.
A spring-themed paint night will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday at Café Sabor, 2635 S. 25th E. in Idaho Falls. Attendees will create an abstract wildflower painting. Materials and step-by-step instructions are provided at the event.
Tickets are $30 per person. Participants are asked to arrive early if they wish to order food and drink. Attendees aged younger than 21 are welcome.
To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/3dytv92.