IF Symphony to hold virtual Red Dress ConcertThe Idaho Falls Symphony will host its 17th annual Red Dress Concert 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 online. This year’s theme is “Music: The Food of Love.”
Musicians will play romantic classical songs, such as Alicia McQuay playing music by Claude Debussy and Symphony musicians performing Edward Elgar’s Salut d’Amour.
For tickets and a full musical program, visit sforce.co/2NVIu2v.
‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ to be shown in BlackfootThe Blackfoot Community Players will have their first performance of the play “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Nuart Theater-Blackfoot Community Players, 195 N Broadway St. in Blackfoot. Other performance dates are Feb. 13, Feb. 15, Feb. 19, Feb. 20 and Feb. 22.
This show is about a town whose effort to put on a Christmas pageant goes awry when six unruly siblings volunteer to star in the play.
Tickets are $10 every night but Feb. 15, which is friends and family night. Feb. 15 tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for those 12 and younger.
Social distancing will be enforced.
To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/3aqWEAo.
Collector’s Corner Museum now openThe Collector’s Corner Museum is now open, starting 10 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday through May, located at 900 John Adams Parkway in Idaho Falls. The feature room’s current theme is celebrity showtime, which includes items of cartoon celebrities, as well as celebrities from movies and TV.
There are over 125 exhibits housed in their own cabinets, plus a Barbie room.
The gift shop also has many unique gifts for friends and family of all ages.
Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for students and seniors 50 and older. Children 4 years old and younger are free.