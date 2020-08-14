Jaws 1 & 2 to be shown at Motor Vu
Jaws 1 and 2 is set for screening at 9:45 p.m., with gates opening at 8:30 p.m., today at the Motor Vu Drive-in, 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway, in Idaho Falls.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/33X9mVR.
Movies in the Park to show ‘Onward’
Idaho Central Credit Union’s Movies in the Park will start up again with a showing of Pixar’s “Onward” at 7 p.m. today at the Russ Freemanpark bandshell.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own snacks, drinks, blankets and chairs. The event’s sponsors will give out snacks and items to attendees before the movie.
In compliance with COVID-19 precautions, the audience is asked to spread out and stay 6-feet away from non-immediate family. Any person who is within 6-feet of non-immediate family is required to wear a mask.
For questions, email mhandke@idahofallsidaho.gov.
Women Artists collection shown at Art Museum
“Women Artists from the TAM Collection” is currently being shown from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls.
Women artists are being highlighted in this collection as a celebration of women’s suffrage. The works featured are from the art museum’s permanent collection and display a wide variety of subject matters.
This exhibit will be shown until Sept. 5.
For tickets and more information, visit theartmuseum.org.