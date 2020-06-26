Roger’s Revue to play at Greenbelt StageThe Bank of Idaho River Concert Series continues with Roger’s Revue, which plays 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenbelt Stage in Idaho Falls. In the past, Roger’s Revue has held benefit concerts playing theatrical tunes, such as the songs of Stephen Sondheim.
Idaho Falls Gallery Walk scheduled ThursdayThe free Idaho Falls Gallery Walk is slated for 5 p.m. Thursday. The Gallery Walk allows viewers to see art by those from the region and beyond. Some locations will provide music, food and drinks.
For locations and more information, visit bit.ly/2NrcUGu.
July Fourth celebration to feature singer Alex BoyéA Fourth of July celebration will begin at noon July 4 at the Motor Vu Drive-in, 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. Popular singer Alex Boyé will be performing at the celebration. In addition to Boyé, there will be fireworks, food, local vendors and all-day activities.
Tickets are $45 per vehicle, and the cost includes the concert, fireworks and movies. For more information, go to bit.ly/2ZazjgM.