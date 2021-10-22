filler

Luca Stricagnoli to perform in I.F.

Acoustic guitarist Luca Stricagnoli is scheduled to play 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Willard Arts Center in Idaho Falls.

Stricagnoli uniquely uses up to five guitars in the same musical piece.

His newest album is “What If?” The first track of the album garnered more than 40 million views.

Tickets are $35.

To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/3G5p7e3.

Catapult show scheduled for Thursday

The performance group Catapult is set to give a show 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.

Catapult tells stories through shadow illusions and dance. It has been on "America’s Got Talent" and performs throughout the country.

Tickets are $20, $30 and $35.

Buy tickets by visiting bit.ly/3DUAB22.

Naughty by Nature set to perform in Fort Hall

Hip-hop group Naughty by Nature will perform 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall.

It has been creating hit songs for nearly 20 years and tours globally.

Tickets are $49, $59 and $69.

To buy tickets, go to bit.ly/3b1X9Sd.

