Arts & music Oct 22, 2021 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Luca Stricagnoli to perform in I.F.Acoustic guitarist Luca Stricagnoli is scheduled to play 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Willard Arts Center in Idaho Falls.Stricagnoli uniquely uses up to five guitars in the same musical piece. His newest album is “What If?” The first track of the album garnered more than 40 million views.Tickets are $35.To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/3G5p7e3.Catapult show scheduled for ThursdayThe performance group Catapult is set to give a show 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. Catapult tells stories through shadow illusions and dance. It has been on "America’s Got Talent" and performs throughout the country.Tickets are $20, $30 and $35.Buy tickets by visiting bit.ly/3DUAB22.Naughty by Nature set to perform in Fort HallHip-hop group Naughty by Nature will perform 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall.It has been creating hit songs for nearly 20 years and tours globally.Tickets are $49, $59 and $69.To buy tickets, go to bit.ly/3b1X9Sd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Trending Today HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Every playoff scenario from District 6, explained Idaho Falls man arrested for reportedly attacking victim from previous case Deon Waynewood arrested in Arizona after four months on the run VOLLEYBALL: Bonneville claims state berth with another 4A District 6 title HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: How the 4A District 6 race could unfold, and how that affects playoff scenarios Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly Stucki, Jerrold HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Six area teams onto the semis at state soccer tournament Whiting, Jolene Hank Oliver O'Dowd Ankeny Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.