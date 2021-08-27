Metallica tribute band to perform in I.F.
Blistered Earth, a Metallica tribute band, is set to play 8 p.m., with doors opening 7 p.m., Saturday at The Gem, 216 1st St. in Idaho Falls.
Along with Blistered Earth, metal band Denots and rock/metal bland Stockholm Syndrome will perform.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the show.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2WgbCpY.
Sippin’ Safari Concert Series to be held at I.F. Zoo
The Sippin’ Safari concert is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Idaho Falls Zoo, 2940 Carnival Way. Attendees can listen to live music.
This is an all-ages event, with both non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks. Those aged 21 and older that plan to drink must check in at the ID table to get a wristband.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for zoo members. Kids 2 and younger get in free.
Find tickets by going to bit.ly/3gqu7yE.
Sheryl Crow to perform at Eastern Idaho State Fair
Grammy Award winner Sheryl Crow is set to give a show 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, 97 Park St. in Blackfoot.
The popular singer has sold over 50 million albums worldwide, and her number one hits include “All I Wanna Do” and “The First Cut is the Deepest.” Five of her albums are certified multi-platinum.
VIP tickets are $119, premium grandstanding tickets are $69 and regular grandstand seating is $49.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3yk1itT.
Parmalee to perform in Pocatello
Country band Parmalee will play 6 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Portneuf Ampitheatre, 2375 Olympus Drive in Pocatello. Doors open 4 p.m. for Idaho Central Credit Union members and 5 p.m. for the general public.
Parmalee was a 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards nominee for the new vocal duo/group of the year award. They’ve had six songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Tickets are $20.
Tickets can be found at bit.ly/3gyrhaN.