Movies in the Park to show ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’
Movies in the Park is scheduled to give a free showing of “Raya and the Last Dragon” 9 p.m. today at Freeman Park, 1290 Science Center Drive in Idaho Falls. Those that arrive just before dusk will be given free pre-made snacks.
Social distancing is recommended. Immediate family members can sit together.
Bluegrass group to perform Monday
Bluegrass group Rawhide n’ Rosin is scheduled to play a free show 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenbelt Stage in Idaho Falls.
The group’s vocalists Vince and Mindi were awarded the Western Music Association’s Harmony Duo of The Year Award. Fiddler Shelby has won multiple fiddling awards as well.
Brittnee Kellogg to perform at Live United Concert Series
Brittnee Kellogg will perform the Live United Concert Series 6 p.m. Thursday at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls.
Each weekly United Concert Series comes with a community engagement project. For Thursday, attendees are invited to bring items for new babies.
The items needed are diapers, wipes, formula, bottles, clothes and pacifiers.
Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four to play in I.F.
Violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and her children — “the Family Four” — will perform 7:45 p.m., with doors opening 6:30 p.m., Aug. 20 at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls.
Baker is a Grammy-nominated artist and Billboard No. 1 performer. She has released 18 studio albums and one album with her children.
Tickets are $48 and can be bought by going to bit.ly/37BO1Sr.