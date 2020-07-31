‘Talladega Nights’ and ‘The Fast & the Furious’ to be shown at Motor Vu
A double feature of “Talladega Nights” and “The Fast & the Furious” is set for screening, starting 9:45 p.m., with gates opening 8:30 p.m., today at the Motor Vu Drive-in, 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls.
For tickets, visit bit.ly/337wNez.
Free day at ARTitorium on Broadway to be held
A free event with Delta Dental of Idaho is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the ARTitorium on Broadway, 271 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls. The event will be briefly closed from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m for cleaning and sanitation.
During this free day, kids can make tooth puppets, their own bookmarks, tooth fairies, 3D teeth and tooth crowns, among other crafts.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 80 attendees are allowed inside at a time. Admission coupons will be given throughout August to those interested in the event but who couldn’t be admitted because of these restrictions.
Those at the ARTitorium must wear face masks when a distance of 6 feet isn’t possible.
For questions, call 208-552-1080.
Powell Brothers to play at River Walk
Country/rock group the Powell Brothers will perform a free show 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenbelt Stage, between D & E on Memorial Drive in Idaho Falls. The band is made up of two brothers, Taylor Powell and Blake Powell, and their friend Mike Bishop Smith, who plays the drums.