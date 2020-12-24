Virtual Christmas lessons and carols
There will be a continuation of the Christmas celebration online 11 a.m. Sunday. New Day Lutheran is holding a Facebook Live event showcasing Christmas carols and holiday lessons.
For more information, go to https://bit.ly/37H3At1.
ISU to host virtual gala
The Idaho State University College of Arts and Letters is set to have a virtual gala 8 p.m. Dec. 31. Theatre, dance, music and students’ artwork will be presented during the gala’s livestream.
The gala is intended to fundraise for scholarships.
Tickets for the livestream are $20. To buy tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3rkfRvh.
Additional money goes directly to benefit scholarships. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3aGOgi5.