Specials at ARTitorium for Thanksgiving
From Saturday-Nov. 29, the ARTitorium on Broadway, 271 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls offers $3 admission to everyone, along with grab-n-go Christmas bags available to buy. The ARTitorium will be closed Thursday.
From Nov. 27-Nov. 29, Black Friday deals will also be offered. Visitors can get $5 off any art class in a box, can buy two grab-n-go bags and get a third free, and can get $10 off an annual pass.
For hours and more information, visit artitoriumonbroadway.org/visit.
‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ to be performed in Blackfoot
A play based on the children’s book “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is set to have its first performance 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Nuart Theatre, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. The show is about a town’s Christmas pageant, which is thrown into disarray by a group of misfit siblings.
Tickets are $10. They can be purchased at blackfootcommunityplayers.com/tickets.
Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be in place.