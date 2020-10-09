National Theatre Live screening at Colonial
As part of the National Theatre Live series, there will be a screening of the play “Present Laughter” 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theater.
The play follows a fictional actor named Garry Essendine navigating a midlife crisis and his various female admirers.
To buy tickets, go to bit.ly/30L8m4U.
Inkom Mountainfest to feature Hearts of Steele band
The second annual Mountainfest will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Stuart Park, 476 Dean St. in Inkom. This event includes a performance by Hearts of Steele Band. There will also be food trucks, activities for kids, raffles, a beer garden and a cornhole tournament.
Advance tickets are $10 for those older than 12 and $15 on the day of the event. Tickets for a family are $30 and kids younger than 12 get in free. To buy tickets, go to bit.ly/33E05Bt.
Proceeds from the event go to the Inkom Revitalization Commission.
Attendees are asked to follow COVID-19 precautions.
Virtual Battle of the Bands to be held
The Idaho Falls Arts Council is hosting a virtual Battle of the Bands for all ages at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 and for those younger than 21 on Oct. 17. Both sessions will be livestreamed. The event is family-friendly.
Every musical group will play for 12-15 minutes.
For tickets and more information, visit www.idahofallsarts.org/battle.