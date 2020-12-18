Christmas Eve service to be hosted by Gethsemane Baptist Church
There will be a Christmas Eve service featuring music 7 p.m. Thursday at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 2345 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls. In addition to music, hymns and a Bible message will be included.
Attendees can come in person or participate online. The online broadcast can be viewed at facebook.com/gbcidaho/live.
Singer Carvin Jones scheduled to perform at Colonial Theater
Musician Carvin Jones is set to play 8 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Colonial Theater. Jones is a guitarist and vocalist known for performing classic rock, blues, and rock and roll. His band has played in over 37 countries.
General admission tickets are $25, and VIP tickets are $75.
To buy tickets, go to bit.ly/3mtYxjV.