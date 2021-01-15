Jazz musicians to perform at Idaho Brewing Company
The Dewdroppers, a pair of jazz musicians, is set to play 6 p.m. today at The Idaho Brewing Company, 775 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls.
Katie Engstrom performs vocals and Freddy Gildersleeve is the jazz duo’s guitarist.
Seating at the event is first-come-first-served. Heated deck seating will also be offered.
Idaho Falls Family Happy Hour hosts comedy livestream
The Idaho Falls Family Happy Hour will host comedians Spencer Roper and Steve Soelberg 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a free Facebook Live show. Soelberg has been performing stand-up for 10 years and has a special, “We say bim,” currently streaming on Amazon.
Roper’s comedy is known for its laid back, absurd style. He was the winner of the Salt Lake Comedy Festival.
Those interested in the live show can watch at https://bit.ly/38LUko6.
Great Falls Symphony to host online concert
The Great Falls Symphony is scheduled to have a free virtual concert 2 pm. Jan. 24 and can be streamed at bit.ly/2XFaWrg.
Music by Beethoven and other 19th century composers will be performed. Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 2,” clocking in at 33 minutes, will be featured.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3qda614.