‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ to be shown at Freeman Park
There will be a free screening of “Spider-man: Far From Home” 7 p.m. today at the Russ Freeman Park bandshell. The movie starts at dusk.
Prior to the movie, the event’s sponsors will give out snacks and items to the audience before the screening.
Audience members may bring their own blankets, snacks, drinks and chairs.
Attendees are asked to spread out and wear a mask.
‘Ghostbusters’ 1 & 2 set for screening tonight at Motor Vu
The original “Ghostbusters” film and its sequel are scheduled to be shown at 9 p.m., with gates opening 7:30 p.m., tonight at the Motor Vu Drive-in in Idaho Falls, 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway.
Regular or VIP tickets can be bought at bit.ly/3gAR92V or at the gates.
Tickets now on sale for David Archuleta live at Motor Vu
Popular singer David Archuleta will perform 8 p.m., with doors opening 5 p.m., Sept. 19 at the Motor Vu Drive-in in Idaho Falls, 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway. Tickets are now on sale.
Audience members need to arrive early. Parking is first-come, first-served. Every passenger in each car must be wearing seatbelts.
Tickets will be sold one per vehicle, and there are no refunds or exchanges.
VIP tickets are $300 per car, general admission is $165 per car and partially obstructed view tickets are $125 per car.
To buy tickets and for more information on seating and the event itself, visit bit.ly/2FWpz3C.