Country-blues singer scheduled to play at Celt
Tom Bennett will perform a free show 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at The Celt, 398 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls. Bennett is a country-blues musician who has played to small and large audiences, including thousands of people at the Utah Capitol.
He was featured in USA Today, among other media.
Valentine’s dance to be held at Watersprings Church
Watersprings Church will host a Valentine’s Day black-and-white gala dance 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Watersprings Church, 4250 S. 25th E. in Idaho Falls.
Attendees can anticipate dinner, music and dancing. The dance's dress code is semi-formal.
Tickets are $25 for individuals and $45 for couples. For tickets and registration, go to bit.ly/39qFwLX. Registration ends Feb. 8.