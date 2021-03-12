I.F. Symphony presents virtual piano recital
The Idaho Falls Symphony will virtually host “Dialogues: A Piano Recital by Inna Faliks “ 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Faliks is a professor of piano at the University of California Los Angeles. Her musical program will exhibit a mix of compositions from deceased and living composers, such as Ludwig van Beethoven and Paola Prestini.
To purchase tickets, visit sforce.co/3tbpk82.
For the concert program, go to bit.ly/3er6eH2.
Arts class in a box currently available
The ARTitorium on Broadway is offering an art class in a box, which can be picked up 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the ARTitorium, 271 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls.
Current class themes are “Animals” for ages 5 to 7 and “Art Through Your Eyes” for ages 8 to 12. Visitors will receive a four-lesson art class in a box to be done at home. Every box has detailed instructions and art supplies. No art experience is necessary to complete the projects.