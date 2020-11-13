BYU-Idaho to broadcast music of Beethoven
A livestreamed recital of music by Ludwig van Beethoven is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at byui.edu/music/events/watch-live. Brigham Young University-Idaho’s String Chamber Ensemble will host the event.
The recital commemorates 250 years since Beethoven’s birth.
Virtual opera concert to be streamed
The Brigham Young University-Idaho Department of Music will host “Opera Through the Ages” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, which will stream on byui.edu/music/events/watch-live.
The concert will showcase music from Handel, Mozart, Puccini, Verdi and others.
Hank Williams Jr. to perform in Jackson, Wyo.
Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Hank Williams Jr. is scheduled to play 8 p.m., with doors opening 7 p.m., Nov. 20 at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, 25 N. Cache St. in Jackson, Wyo.
Hank Jr. is the son of renowned country musician Hank Williams. Hank Jr. has made his own mark on country music, particularly by “embracing … the sounds of southern rock,” according to the event website. The singers’ accomplishments awards include selling over 70 million records and being a five-time Entertainer of the Year.
The Cowboy Bar performance will feature his iconic hits. To follow current COVID-19 guidance, the show is sit-down-only and has limited socially distanced seating.
Tickets are sold by the table and are $100-$500 per seat.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3lrt2qX.