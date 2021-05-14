Afternoon paint and drink Saturday
There will be a paint and drink event 2 p.m. Saturday at The House on Park, 367 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Attendees will create an “Idahome” painting depicting the shape of the state of Idaho with a wood texture. Instructions and materials will be provided, such as copper paint and a stencil.
Tickets are $30 per person, which doesn’t include food or beverages. This event has a one-drink minimum, but there is a two for $5 mimosa special.
The paint and drink afternoon is only for those aged 21 and older.
To buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2RRffji.
Summer Drive-In Movie Series begins Thursday
“Despicable Me” 1 and 2 will be screened, with gates opening 7 p.m. Thursday at the Motor Vu Drive-In, 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. Every movie night includes on-site activities, such as a “Kahoot trivia game with prizes for the top three winners,” according to a press release.
These movies mark the start of the Motor Vu’s Summer Drive-In Movie Series. The series benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho.
Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3f89Oog or at the gates.