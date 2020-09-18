The Opskamatrists to play in Shelley
Ska band The Opskamatrists are set to perform at noon Saturday at Dawn Lloyd Park in Shelley. The event is part of Idaho Annual Spud Day.
The Opskamatrists have been playing throughout eastern Idaho since 1998. Their sound is a combination of ska, reggae and punk.
Rock and roll comedy show scheduled for Sept. 25
Jack Willhite’s Rock & Roll Comedy Live Show will be 9 p.m. Sept. 25 at Club Charleys Pocatello, 331 E. Center St. This show presents parodies of classic rock acts and groups, such as AC/DC, Bon Jovi, ZZ Top and Guns N’ Roses. The Facebook event page describes it as “a cross between Weird Al Yankovic and a classic rock tribute band.”
Grab n’ Go Harvestfest to be hosted by ARTitorium
A free Grab n’ Go Harvestfest is planned for 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at a booth on Shoup Avenue next to the ARTitorium. Attendees can pick up craft packets that include supplies for agriculture themed art projects that can be completed at home.
Art projects in the packet are Mr. Potatoe Heads, paper loop apple trees, sugar beets in garden collages, and dried pea, bean and lentil mosaics.
Children don’t need to be with an attendee to pick up packets. If more than eight packets are needed, contact the ARTitorium at artitoriumonbroadway.org/contact.