Virtual concert from Idaho State-Civic Symphony to be shown
There will be a free virtual symphony concert presented by Idaho State-Civic Symphony at 7:30 p.m. today. Musicians will perform classical music.
Those interested can sign up at bit.ly/37Rkcgq to receive the concert link.
Faculty string quartet Beethoven performance to be streamed
The Brigham Young University-Idaho faculty string quartet is scheduled to broadcast a show at 7:30 p.m. Friday. They will perform Op. 132 by Ludwig van Beethoven, which is “introspective and intimate,” according to the program.
The event be can be viewed at byui.edu/music/events/watch-live.
BYU-I ‘Let the Light In’ virtual Christmas concert set for Saturday
BYU-Idaho will present the online “Let the Light In” Christmas concert Saturday. As in-person gatherings are limited, the show will feature a “best of” past Christmas performances from BYU-Idaho Christmas shows.
Some of these artists include David Archuleta, Lexi Walker and Santino Fontana, among others.
To stream the concert, go to www.byui.edu/center-stage/christmas.