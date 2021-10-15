filler

Reckless Kelly to play in Pocatello on Saturday

Country rock band Reckless Kelly will play 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello.

The band’s album “Long Night Moon” won a Grammy album, and the album “Sunset Motel” was nominated for a 2017 Grammy as well.

Tickets run from $32 to $36.

Purchase tickets by going to bit.ly/2X6IC4d.

Christian band to perform in Pocatello

Christian rock band Disciple is scheduled to perform a show 7 p.m. Sunday at Rocky Mountain Ministries, 845 Hyde Ave. In Pocatello.

They have recorded 12 albums, and their music has been featured in numerous places, including ESPN’s NFL Live, WWE and commercials.

They have won multiple Dove awards.

To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/3AzucHr.

Colonial Theater to show ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is scheduled to be screened 7:30 p.m., with doors opening 6:30 p.m., Thursday at the Colonial Theater.

At live screenings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” it’s a tradition to throw things, have call and responses, and dance around. All of this will be allowed during Thursday’s screening.

Items that are allowed to be thrown are limited to dry items, such as toilet paper, toast, newspapers, rice, etc.

Tickets are $9 online and $11 at the box office the night of the movie. To buy tickets, go to bit.ly/3AHBDfN.

Masks are required when distancing can’t be maintained.

