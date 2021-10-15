Arts & music Oct 15, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reckless Kelly to play in Pocatello on SaturdayCountry rock band Reckless Kelly will play 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello.The band’s album “Long Night Moon” won a Grammy album, and the album “Sunset Motel” was nominated for a 2017 Grammy as well. Tickets run from $32 to $36.Purchase tickets by going to bit.ly/2X6IC4d.Christian band to perform in PocatelloChristian rock band Disciple is scheduled to perform a show 7 p.m. Sunday at Rocky Mountain Ministries, 845 Hyde Ave. In Pocatello.They have recorded 12 albums, and their music has been featured in numerous places, including ESPN’s NFL Live, WWE and commercials. They have won multiple Dove awards.To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/3AzucHr.Colonial Theater to show ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is scheduled to be screened 7:30 p.m., with doors opening 6:30 p.m., Thursday at the Colonial Theater.At live screenings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” it’s a tradition to throw things, have call and responses, and dance around. All of this will be allowed during Thursday’s screening.Items that are allowed to be thrown are limited to dry items, such as toilet paper, toast, newspapers, rice, etc.Tickets are $9 online and $11 at the box office the night of the movie. To buy tickets, go to bit.ly/3AHBDfN.Masks are required when distancing can’t be maintained. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rock Band Album Reckless Kelly Music Grammy Long Night Moon Pocatello Ticket Recommended for you News Trending Today Animal activists put spotlight on Yellowstone Bear World HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Tickets punched to soccer state tournaments Challis man dies in weekend vehicle crash Now Available For Your TV or Gaming Room: Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Light County girls fare well at state DYW pageant HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A close look at Rigby vs. Highland, which will decide the conference champion READOUT: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman Joins First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in Visit to ... McGeachin defends withholding public records GIRLS SOCCER: Skyline downs Bonneville in 2OT to win district final Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.