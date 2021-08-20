Area bands to be featured at The Summer Sessions
Regional bands will be given an opportunity to feature their talents at 5 p.m. today at the Spud Drive-In Theatre, 2175 ID-33 in Driggs.
The Deadlocks, a Grateful Dead cover band, will start off the night at 6 p.m.
Funk band Sneaky Pete and the Secret Weapons will then perform at 8:45 p.m.
Closing off the night is a silent disco, featuring the Something Else DJs.
For tickets and more information, go to bit.ly/3y1i2pu.
Summer concert to be held at the Bone Store
Singer Matt Koerner will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Steel-n-Joe’s Bone, 1672 Bone Road in Iona. The opening act is Clint King.
Tickets are $35.
To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/2W4Ed0F.
Movies in the Park to show ‘Napoleon Dynamite’
Movies in the Park is scheduled to give a free showing of “Napoleon Dynamite” 9 p.m. Aug. 27 at Freeman Park, 1290 Science Center Drive in Idaho Falls. Those that arrive just before dusk will be given free pre-made snacks.
Social distancing is recommended. Immediate family members can sit together.
Tickets now on sale for Wynonna Judd and The Big Noise concert
Wynonna Judd and her band The Big Noise will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Colonial Theater.
Judd has had a long, successful career. She’s sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has won over 60 awards. Her first album with The Big Noise was released “in February 2016 via Curb Records to critical acclaim,” according to the event page.
Tickets are $45, $59 and $69, plus fees.
To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/3kkqMnF.