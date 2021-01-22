ARTitorium to hold activity for moms
There will be a free art activity for moms 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at the ARTitorium on Broadway, 271 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls.
Attendees can meet other moms and make an art project with their kids.
Christian singer to perform Idaho Falls
Jason Gray, a contemporary Christian songwriter and musician, is scheduled to perform an acoustic show 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Watersprings Church, 4250 S. 25th E. in Idaho Falls. In 2014, he had a No. 1 single in his song “Nothing is Wasted.” His music is known for authenticity and vulnerability.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/3sJn2h1.