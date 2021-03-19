Tylor and the Train Robbers to perform in I.F.
Tylor and the Train Robbers will play 8 p.m., with doors opening 6 p.m., Saturday at the Idaho Falls Elks #1087, 640 E. Elva St. The event is a fundraiser for “Raise the Roof.”
Tylor and the Train Robbers are an Americana folk band influenced by the country music genre.
General admission tickets are $40, VIP seating is $50. Date night tickets are $125, which includes admission for two, an appetizer, four drink tickets and $50 in raffle tickets.
For tickets, call the Elks Lodge at 208-522-6371.
ISU scheduled to hold virtual concert
A free virtual concert by the Idaho State-Civic Symphony is slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The theme of this concert is spring and will showcase A Silent City of Rocks by Thom Hasenpflug, as well as the 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky.
The concert can be accessed at bit.ly/3cIkeK5.