Two ‘80s movies to be shown at Motor-Vu
The classic ‘80s film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will be screened 7:30 p.m. today at the Motor Vu Drive-in, 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. Following “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” the drive-in will then screen “Field of Dreams.”
To purchase tickets, go to motorvu.us/product/tickets.
Concert to be held at IF Zoo
A family-friendly new concert series begins 5 p.m. today at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park, 2725 Carnival Way. Local band Regatta de Blanc is scheduled to perform. Attendees can walk around the zoo while listening to the music. Food and drink will be available.
Tickets are $10 for non-zoo members and $5 for zoo members that present proof of membership. Food and drinks aren’t included in the ticket price.
Tickets can be bought by going to bit.ly/3ik2p5U.