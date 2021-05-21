Classy 97 Second Chance Prom scheduled Saturday
Class 97’s 22nd annual Second Chance Prom is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at the Westbank Convention Center, 525 River Parkway in Idaho Falls. Old and new tunes will be played, and free cookies and punch will be provided.
The “prom” is tropical beach party-themed, so attendees may dress accordingly.
A list of locations with free tickets is available at bit.ly/3ymDCWX.
One-man band Benyaro to perform in Jackson, Wyo.
The singer Benyaro will play 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Center for the Arts, 265 S. Cache St. in Jackson, Wyo. Benyaro is an indie musician whose album “One Step Ahead of Your Past” gained the attention of the Blues Festival, Sundance Film Festival’s ASCAP Music Café and others.
Benyaro performs as a one-man band during the show by “playing drums, percussion, guitars and singing, simultaneously,” according to the event page.
In-person tickets are $49, plus a $3 processing fee. In-person seating is restricted to 100 people.
Virtual tickets are $10-$75.
For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/3yqjAL5.
Jenny Tolman to headline Million Dollar Music Fest in Jackson, Wyo.
The Million Dollar Music Fest will begin 8 p.m. and run from May 28 to May 30 at Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, 25 N. Cache St. in Jackson, Wyo. Grammy-nominated artist Jenny Tolman will be featured May 28. Her album “There Goes the Neighborhood” rated no. 24 on the Rolling Stone’s Top 40. Tollman’s style is influenced by the likes of Dolly Parton and Roger Miller.
Tickets for the Million Dollar Music Fest are $25-$200. To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, shows are sit-down-only and limited capacity. Tickets are sold by the table.
To purchase tickets and for more information, visit bit.ly/3oCitno.