Choirfest to be virtually shown
Brigham Young University-Idaho will livestream a free choirfest today 7:30 p.m. at byui.edu/music/events/watch-live.
The musical event features BYU-I singers performing vocal jazz tunes, contemporary songs, classics and hymns.
Jackson Hole folk musicians to perform virtually
A folk group from Jackson, Wyo., known as The Hootenanny, is scheduled to play a virtual-only show 7 p.m. Monday.
A variety of artists will perform acoustic covers and original songs. The livestream will last about 70 minutes.
Standard tickets are $10, supporter tickets are $15 and super fan tickets are $25.
For more information and tickets, go to bit.ly/32boAou.
‘Elf the Musical’ performance set for today
The first performance of “Elf the Musical” will be 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium. More performances are scheduled Nov. 14, Nov. 16, Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. There will be a matinee performance 2:30 p.m. and an evening performance 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14. All other days have one show at 7:30 p.m.
This musical is based on the 2003 holiday film “Elf,” which is about a man raised as an elf finding out he’s really a human.
To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/3k1XmGQ.