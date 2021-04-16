Virtual concert to broadcast from Pocatello
The Idaho State Civic Symphony will present a free live virtual concert 7:30 p.m. today. Students and Pocatello community members comprise the symphony.
Several compositions will be exhibited in the concert, including Idyla by Leos Janacek — a piece for strings — and Divertissement by Jacques Ibert, which makes use of strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion and piano.
Viewers can watch the concert at bit.ly/3sn3k9J.
Ska band to perform in Pocatello
The southeast Idaho ska band The Opskamatrists will play a free outdoor show 7 p.m. Saturday at the Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Attendees can sing, dance, eat and order beverages from Star Route Brewery while listening to the concert.