Idaho Falls Arts Council announces call for artists
The Idaho Falls Arts Council is currently seeking artists for its annual juried exhibition. The exhibit, known as The Idaho Falls National Exhibition, is open to artists in all mediums throughout the U.S.
Prizes are available to winners, such as a $750 prize for first place and $500 for second place. According to the event website, “The People’s Choice award winner is featured on all promotional materials for the next year.” Artists will also receive the opportunity to have their works included in the IFAC’s catalog and website.
Artists must be 14 years old or older to send their work.
The deadline to submit artwork is Jan. 20. The entry fee is $35.
For more information and submission rules, visit idahofallsarts.org/13th.
‘A Night of Ska and Soul’ set for Jan. 15
The Opskamatrists and Elyjah Tribe & the 70’s Wet will play a show 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at The Basement, 28 Carlson Ave. in Rexburg. Elyjah Tribe & the 70’s Wet play a mix of neo-soul, funk, reggae and jazz.
Similarly, The Opskamatrists are an east Idaho band specializing in ska, reggae and punk.