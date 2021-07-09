Jackie Venson scheduled to play in Victor
Musician Jackie Venson will perform a free show 6 p.m. Thursday at Victory City Park, 80 N. Main St. in Victor.
Venson hails from Austin, Texas and is a singer-songwriter and guitarist. She blends and bends genres, mixing soul, R&B and rock. Her style creates a smoky, layered sound.
‘Secret Life of Pets’ movies to be shown Thursday
The Summer Drive-In Movie Series is scheduled to screen both “Secret Life of Pets” movies 30 minutes after sunset, with gates opening 7 p.m., Thursday at the Motor Vu Drive-In, 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls.
All proceeds from the screening go to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho. This charity supports families with sick kids.
Tickets are $30 per car and can be bought online or at the gate.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/3dU88il.
Country singer Easton Corbin to perform in Pocatello
The country artist Easton Corbin’s concert will open at 4 p.m. for Idaho Central Credit Union members and 5 p.m. for the general public Thursday at the Portneuf Amphitheatre, 2375 Olympus Drive in Pocatello.
Corbin entered the mainstream country world with his number one hit “A Little More Country Than That.” Over the decade, he’s had other hits, such as “Roll With It.”
Tickets are $25 for the general public and $20 for Idaho Central Credit Union members.
Purchase tickets by going to bit.ly/3qQgzAo.