Christian country singer scheduled to perform Sunday
Clifton Jansky will play a free show 6 p.m. Sunday at Watersprings Church, 4250 S. 25th E. in Idaho Falls.
Jansky is a successful Christian country singer whose career spans a little over two decades. He has opened shows for famous artists such as Willie Nelson. In 1984, Jansky became involved with Christianity and has sung Christian music in many different places, such as Romania and Siberia.
‘Disney Magic’ auditions set for March 12
The Blackfoot Community Players will hold auditions for “Disney Magic: A Musical Review” 6:30 p.m. on March 12 at the Nuart Theater, 195 N. Broadway St in. Blackfoot.
Participants are asked to prepare two vocal pieces from traditional Disney productions. One must be from before the year 2000, and the second needs to be from after the year 2000.
Disney monologues and family group numbers are also permitted.
Virtual TAM art auction to be held
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho and The Bank of Idaho will host a virtual art auction today through Sunday, with bidding ending at 9 p.m. Sunday.
Participants can bid on art by Idaho artists, such as Roy Reynolds and Fred Ochi. Other auction items and events are a new Belgium cruiser bike, a weekend getaway to Chico Hot Springs and a three-day artist retreat for two.
Proceeds from the auction will help support the art museum’s exhibits and educational programs.
To view the auction, visit bit.ly/3riKdxM.