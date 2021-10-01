Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Play ‘The Cake’ to be performed at Phoenix Theater
The play “The Cake” will be performed starting 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, and showings will run through Oct. 23 at the Phoenix Theater, 257 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
“The Cake” is a comedic play that follows a conservative North Carolina baker named Della, who is asked by Jen, who she helped raise, to bake a cake for Jen’s wedding. After discovering Jen is marrying a woman, Della has to decide what to do.
This is a show for mature audiences only. To attend, audience members must bring a valid photo ID along with proof of vaccination.
Local Idaho author Gail Cushman is scheduled to hold a book launch and signing for her novel “Wasting Time” 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Idaho Falls Public Library, 457 W. Broadway St.
"Wasting Time” is the third book in Cushman’s “Wrinkly Bits” series, romantic comedies about people of a certain age from southeastern Idaho living and loving and perhaps lusting (nothing obscene, no profanity).
Books will be available for purchase at the event.
Colonial Theater to show ‘Hocus Pocus’
Halloween film “Hocus Pocus” is scheduled to be screened 7:30 p.m., with doors opening 6:30 p.m., Oct. 14 at the Colonial Theater.
The movie will only be shown if 50 tickets are purchased by Oct. 8. If not enough tickets are sold, purchasers won’t be charged.
Tickets are $9 online and $11 at the box office the night of the movie. To buy tickets, go to bit.ly/3us3yiq.