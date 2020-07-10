Blackfoot Makers Market scheduled for SaturdayAn outdoor craft market is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at Paisley Cakes, 1800 E. Airport Road in Blackfoot.
Vendors will be selling handmade items, such as crafts and art.
Motor-Vu to show two Harry Potter moviesAs part of the Summer Drive-In Movie Series, the first two Harry Potter movies will be shown, starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Motor Vu Drive-in in Idaho Falls, 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway. Concessions can be purchased from 7:30 p.m. until the second movie starts.
To buy tickets, go to bit.ly/2VVQ9PC.
Those interested can buy a discounted “Harry Potter Pass” that gives the ticket holder access to the rest of the Harry Potter screenings scheduled at the Motor Vu. This pass is available at bit.ly/3iHRKCa.
Jazz group to play at River Concert seriesRail City Jazz will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenbelt Stage in Idaho Falls. This act is part of the free Bank of Idaho River Concert series.
The group plays versions of jazz and blues songs from the ’30s-’50s.