Planet Arts offers ‘Prehistoric Adventures’ art class
There will be a Planet Arts “Prehistoric Adventures” art class noon Wednesday at the Willard Arts Center. Kids will be making prehistorical animal yarn art.
Classes are for kids aged 5-8.
Tickets are $3 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3cJswlL.
Local jazz duo to perform at River Concert Series
The Dewdroppers will be the featured musical group at the free River Concert Series 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenbelt Stage along the Idaho Falls River Walk.
Jazz duo The Dewdroppers are made up of Katie Engstrom, vocalist, and Freddy Gildersleeve, guitarist.
Art fair at Swan Valley Park set June 26-27
The Swan Valley American Legion Post 97 will hold its sixth annual art fair 10 a.m. June 26-27 at Swan Valley Park, at Stoltenberg Road and Highway 26. Both days feature live entertainment and vendors.
On June 26, there will be a kids fiddle contest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a car show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a music festival from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The music festival features the Jacie Sites Trio, Lovington Highway, McMurphy Bros and the Jacie Sites Band. There will also be food and a silent auction.
June 27 will have entertainment by Upstream with Rich and Joanie. Karaoke and music will be provided. Food and beverages are available for purchase on both days.
All proceeds support Idaho veterans and Swan Valley kids.