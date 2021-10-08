Arts & music Oct 8, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Idaho Falls Symphony performance scheduled SaturdayThe Idaho Falls Symphony returns 7:30 p.m. Saturday as a virtual event.They will be playing music by Beethoven, as well as the lesser-known woman composer Louise Farrenc. Violinist Laurana Wheeler Roderer, the winner of the 2020 Young Artist Competition, senior division, will perform the music of Sergei Prokofiev.To buy tickets, go to https://sforce.co/3DpdZXn.Idaho Falls-Ammon Mini-Maker Faire set for SaturdayThe Idaho Falls-Ammon Mini-Maker Faire will be 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Museum of Idaho, 200 N. Eastern Ave. in Idaho Falls.This event is free with admission to the museum. Attendees can enjoy booths run by makers in the community, such as Simply Sweet Embroidery, which sells hand-stitched embroidery.A full list of booths can be found at https://bit.ly/3mzjyLP.Masquerade ball to be held at Idaho Falls ZooThere will be a masquerade ball 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park, 2725 Carnival Way.Attendees can wear a masquerade costume and explore the zoo while listening to music, drinking champagne and eating heavy hors d’oeuvres.This event is for those aged 21 and older. Attendees are required to show ID to be admitted.Tickets are $45 for general admission and $35 for a designated driver ticket.To purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3BgDadX. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Trending Today Council OKs Groveland annexation requests Blackfoot to pursue federal funding for rail crossings Idaho Falls man admits to running over man with car, causing spinal injury HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Matchups and storylines to follow in Week 7 ENERGY INTELLIGENCE CENTER EXECUTES EFFICIENCY PROJECT FOR PA’S FIRST GREEN BUILDING ... After 0-4 start, ISU receiver Tanner Conner "open to change" with offensive scheme INL named one of the best places in the country to work at for women Mainstream Republicans seek to 'rescue' Idaho — from the GOP EQRx and Absci Announce Partnership to Discover and Develop Next-Generation Protein-Based Drugs Rotary Club donates $700K to Idaho Falls' Heritage Park Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.