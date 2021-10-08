filler

Idaho Falls Symphony performance scheduled Saturday

The Idaho Falls Symphony returns 7:30 p.m. Saturday as a virtual event.

They will be playing music by Beethoven, as well as the lesser-known woman composer Louise Farrenc.

Violinist Laurana Wheeler Roderer, the winner of the 2020 Young Artist Competition, senior division, will perform the music of Sergei Prokofiev.

To buy tickets, go to https://sforce.co/3DpdZXn.

Idaho Falls-Ammon Mini-Maker Faire set for Saturday

The Idaho Falls-Ammon Mini-Maker Faire will be 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Museum of Idaho, 200 N. Eastern Ave. in Idaho Falls.

This event is free with admission to the museum.

Attendees can enjoy booths run by makers in the community, such as Simply Sweet Embroidery, which sells hand-stitched embroidery.

A full list of booths can be found at https://bit.ly/3mzjyLP.

Masquerade ball to be held at Idaho Falls Zoo

There will be a masquerade ball 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park, 2725 Carnival Way.

Attendees can wear a masquerade costume and explore the zoo while listening to music, drinking champagne and eating heavy hors d’oeuvres.

This event is for those aged 21 and older. Attendees are required to show ID to be admitted.

Tickets are $45 for general admission and $35 for a designated driver ticket.

To purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3BgDadX.

