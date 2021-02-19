BYU-Idaho to hold virtual symphony orchestra
The Brigham Young University-Idaho Department of music will host a virtual BYU-Idaho Symphony Orchestra performance 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Brahms Symphony No. 1” will be among the musical pieces featured.
Those interested can livestream the performance at byui.edu/music/events/watch-live.
Virtual art class begins March 1
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho is offering online art classes at 3:30 p.m. March 3-March 31. Classes are open to kids ages 6-13.
The course will allow children to carve relief sculptures and discover the art of Bridget Riley.
Pre-registration is required. The cost is $25 for art museum members and $30 for non-members.
For pre-registration, visit bit.ly/3aw4HNy.