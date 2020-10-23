October craft show to be held at Sandy Downs
An October “Boo-tique” indoor craft show is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Sandy Downs Event Center, 1860 E 65th S. in Idaho Falls.
Various local vendors will be selling their crafts. Attendees can buy early Christmas gifts or simply fall décor.
Art Museum hosts Take and Make Family Day
There will be a free Take and Make Family Day 10 a.m. Saturday at the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls. Mask making kits will be available for families to pick up and make at home.
The crafts gain inspiration from masks that originate in other cultures.
‘World War Z’ to be shown at drive-in
Zombie horror film “World War Z” will be screen 7:30 p.m. at the Motor Vu Drive-In, 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls.
To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/37q653b.