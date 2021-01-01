Country musician to perform in Bone
One-man band country/blues singer Tom Bennett is scheduled to play 7 p.m. Jan 8 and 10 p.m. Jan. 9 at Steele-N-Joe’s Bone, 1672 Bone Road in Bone, Idaho.
Bennett has played both large and small venues, from thousands of people at the Utah Capitol, to street corners. USA Today, CNN and NPR have showcased him.
For more information, go to bit.ly/2KExzt1.
Tracy Byrd concert set for Jan. 16
Country singer Tracy Bird will perform 8 p.m., with doors opening 7 p.m., Jan. 16 at the Chiefs Event Center inside the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall.
Byrd’s big break arrived in 1993 with his third single “Holdin’ Heaven,” which received number one on the Billboard Country Charts. Following this luck, Byrd has had multiple successful albums. Between 1992 to 2009, he performed over 4,000 shows in the U.S., Mexico and Australia, among others.
Tickets start at $29 and can be bought at bit.ly/3o15PgD.