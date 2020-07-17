‘Frozen II’ comes to Movies in the Park
The recent Disney release “Frozen II” is set to be shown for free 8 p.m. today at the Russ Freeman Park bandshell in Idaho Falls. In this film, Anna and Elsa discover that Arendelle is in danger and they must travel far beyond their home to find help from a mysterious group of people.
Small snacks and items will be given to attendees before the movie starts.
It is requested attendees spread out due to COVID-19. Wearing a mask is recommended as well.
Classic rock band to perform Tuesday in IF
The 40 Somethin’ band will play a free show 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenbelt Stage in Idaho Falls. They are a local musical group who play classic rock from the ‘60s-’80s. Their song covers range from the Beatles to ZZ Top.
Band to play at ‘Brews at the Ballpark’
Indie rock band County Line will perform a free show 5 p.m. Wednesday at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls. The show is part of the “Brews at the Ballpark” event series.
Attendees can also take part in family friendly activities and socially distanced games.